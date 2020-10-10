ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty Akeredolu, have voted at Ijebu 2, polling unit 6, Ward 5, Isokun Oke area of Owo town in Owo Local Government Area.

Mr. Akeredolu, accompanied by his aide and a large entourage, voted at exactly 9:42a.m.

The governor, who arrived the polling unit at about 9:35a.m was accorded priority as he went straight to cast his vote while more than 100 other voters who had been on the queue for more than one hour, cheered him on.

Mr. Akeredolu, who expressed optimism that he would be victorious at the end of the poll, noted that the early morning rain disrupted voting processes in some places within the state.

He said so far, he could only comment on where he voted but was sure that the whole process “will end in praise.”

He said; “I know that the early morning showers have disrupted the plans because a few places are waterlogged but I they (INEC) have created areas for us to maneuver, and I think we have voted in a peaceful manner.

“You know me very well, I have always said that mine is about God and my God in his infinite mercy will give me victory. So, I have confidence in God.”

He advised voters to cast their votes and protects them.

“Cast your votes, move out of the place but don’t move too far but ensure that your votes are counted,” he added.