Despite repeated warnings by the Nigerian health agencies for strict compliance with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, election officials and voters in the ongoing 2020 Ondo governorship election have largely ignored the warning.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that most voters in Ondo west, Idanre, Irele, and Akure North, Akoko Northeast local governments are not adhering to the prescribed two metres physical distancing rule by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

INEC had said infrared thermometers will be supplied and used at the Registration Area Collation Centres, the Local Government Area Collation Centres, and the State Collation Centres.

The commission also said the use of face masks has also been made mandatory for all involved in the election process.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are expected to be provided for election officials at the polling units.

Rules of physical distancing, the commission said, will be enforced at all election activities including political engagements, training, and queuing at polling units.

However, voters across the state ignored the rule.

In Ward 13 (Oyinmo), PU 007, Akoko North East, voters disobeyed the rules.

Our reporter also noticed that some COVID-19 ‘compliance officers’ and voters at polling unit 008, Ward 02, Ayede/Ogbese, Akure North, paid deaf ears to the warnings of the presiding officers on the COVID-19 rules.

Similarly, voters at polling unit 005, Ward 07, Oka V, Akoko Southwest local government flouted the physical distancing measure, though they adhered to the policy of “no face-mask, no voting,” our reporter observed.

Also, while awaiting the start of voting, voters did not comply to the COVID-19 protocols at polling unit 01, Fagunwa Rd II, Ward 11 Okelisa/Okedoko/Ogbodu, Ondo West local government.

Same thing was observed at PU 012 Community Primary School, Akungba II, Ward 2, Akoko South-west local government and PU 02, Ward 02, Igbara oke 1, Ifedore local government.

However, many voters at PU 012, Ward 06, Ipeta open space at Ipeta dispensary, Okitipupa local government, adhered to the COVID-19 procedures.