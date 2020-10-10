ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has denied rumours of stepping down from the governorship race.

A statement purportedly credited to Mr Ajayi, flying around on Saturday, has it that the ZLP candidate will no longer be contesting.

Meanwhile, in a counter-statement issued by one of his spokesperson, Allen Sowore, Mr Agboola flagged the claims, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of mischief.

“Again, the attention of the Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi has been drawn to a forged resignation letter from the Governorship Election holding today, Saturday- 10 October, 2020.

“Ondo State Governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and his Media hirelings will not stop at nothing to peddle fake news. The latest is a forged letter posted by a pseudo account which Leke Akeredolu, Special Media aide to the governor is behind.

“This fake news being sponsored by the outgoing Governor and his cohorts. It’s not different from the earlier ones sponsored and paid for that the Zenith Labour Party’s Candidate, Agboola Ajayi is working with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“For the umpteenth time, and for the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the Deputy Governor and candidate of ZLP, Agboola Ajayi will not resign or back out from the race he’s winning ultimately.

“The general public, members of our great party and most importantly the electorate should therefore disregard this latest antics of the drowning party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The spokesperson did not provide any evidence that the APC is behind the false rumour.

Though INEC has said there will be names of 17 political parties on the ballot papers, only three are major contenders.

Asides Mr Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the other two are Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Ajayi of the ZLP.