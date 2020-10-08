ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 48 hours to the Ondo State Governorship election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced its rejection of Eyitope Ogunbode, the vice-chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as the Chief Returning Officer for the poll.

The party made this known on Thursday at a press briefing that took place in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking with journalists, the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who also doubles as the chairperson of the PDP National Campaign Council, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not be free and fair with Mr Ogunbodede.

The vice-chancellor is said to be an ally of Rotimi Akeredolu – the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Makinde wondered why INEC brought the vice-chancellor from the same university where Mr Akeredolu graduated from. He later called for the intervention of the international community.

“We also take this opportunity to call on all lovers of democracy around the world to pay attention to what the APC led administration in the center is trying to do in Ondo State.

“We call on the United Nations, the European Union, the United State and the United Kingdom and indeed all allies of democracy to call INEC to order.

“We call on all security agencies in Ondo State allow themselves to be used as a tool against the will of the people.

“We commend you for all you have done so far providing the needed support and security for our candidate and our people.

“We urge you to do more. Don’t forget that history and posterity have never been kind to anyone who allow themselves to be used as a tool for injustice.

“We urge you to read the mood of the people and act accordingly. Politicians may come and go, but the people will always remain. Remember, the world is watching,” he said.

