The University of Lagos is to hold its 2020 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test for two weeks, beginning from November 18, an official has said.

The institution’s Registrar, Oladejo Azeez, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the aptitude test would end on December 2.

Mr Azeez said online registration for the exercise will start from October 19 and end on October 30.

The registrar said that the test would be for admission into all undergraduate courses/programmes of the university for the 2020/2021 academic session.

He said only candidates who made the university their first choice in the 2020/2021 UTME and scored 200 and above would be eligible for the screening.

He added that eligible candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant ‘O’ Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

‘’Candidates who will not be 16 years of age by Oct 31, are not eligible and need not apply.

“Candidates who fail to participate in the post UTME screening will not be considered for admission.

“Former students of the institution whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status, could re-apply on the condition that the new admission shall be for a course/ programme different from the former course/programme.

“Any student expelled from the university cannot be offered fresh admission,” he said.

The registrar said that eligible candidates for the test would pay N2,000 as the screening fee.

He advised such candidates to log in to the university’s website www.unilag.edu.ng and click on admission.

“Click on post-UTME application, then login with UTME number as username and Surname ( in lowercase) as password.

“Generate and print payment advice and proceed to any commercial bank to make the payment or pay online.

“Return to the university portal to complete filling the screening form and then print post-UTME examination pass,” he advised.

The registrar said that the university had zero tolerance for drug abuse, warning that any student found wanting would lose studentship.

