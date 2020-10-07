ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has wished Rotimi Akeredolu well as he seeks second term re-election as the Governor of Ondo State.

Mr Buhari, in a short statement on his verified Twitter handle, on Wednesday, disclosed that Mr Akeredolu’s good work during his first term will ensure his emergence on Saturday.

The incumbent governor is contesting against his deputy and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, among others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission said that there are 17 political parties contesting for the governorship seat. They all signed a peace accord agreement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES has written various analyses projecting how the October election may look.

In one of the analyses, this newspaper examined why the elites may return Mr Akeredolu because of his infrastructural and industrialisation projects.The analysis also explained why the masses may reject him following a hike in school fees and health care services.

But on Wednesday, Mr Buhari said he was hopeful that the ruling party’s candidate will emerge winner in the election.

“I have no doubt that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance. His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing.”

“Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term. I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term”, the president said on Twitter.

