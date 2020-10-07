The Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Timothy Adebayo, on Wednesday, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state to save students, staff of the university and other users plying Ogbomoso-Oyo road.

Mr Adebayo made this call in view of the hardship, students, staff of the university and other road users are facing while plying the road.

The Vice-Chancellor in a statement sent to Premium Times said that the students, staff and other road users plying the Ogbomoso-Oyo road are having harrowing experiences plying the road.

He appealed to Messrs Buhari and Makinde to urgently repair the bad portions of the Ogbomoso-Oyo road.

“The students and other road users have had harrowing experiences plying the road.

“The road is so bad that people spend hours on it, especially the portion in front of our University.

“I am compelled to call on the State and Federal governments to urgently repair that road in order to alleviate the suffering of road users, especially our students and staff who ply that road daily”.

Premium Times learnt that Mr Adebayo recently assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Adebayo, who assumed duty a week ago, said he felt compelled to make the appeal not only because the bad road affects the university community, but also because it is a major entry to Ogbomoso, Ilorin and other parts of Northern Nigeria, thus affecting the economy of the state.

He urged relevant authorities to carry out urgent repairs because it has a great economic impact on Oyo state in terms of movement of people and goods, including foodstuff.

Premium Times gathered that Mr Adebayo, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, by the Governing Council of the University on September 16, 2020.

He assumed duty on October 2, 2020, after the expiration of the tenure of the former Vice-Chancellor, Dapo Asaju.

Our correspondent reports that Adebayo succeeded Mr Asaju, who spent five years as the 3rd Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Adebayo, a professor of Agriculture, in his inaugural speech, promised to rule, direct and reposition the institution.

Senator expresses worry over non-completion of new Ibadan-Ilorin expressway

Premium Times learnt that a member of the National Assembly, Abdulfatai Buhari, has earlier expressed worry over the non-completion of the Ibadan-Ilorin expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Ibadan-Ilorin expressway covers Ibadan-Oyo, Oyo-Ogbomoso and Ogbomoso-Ilorin sections of the expressway.

Mr Buharri expressed his worry when he spoke with journalists in Iseyin town in Oyo state, during a program held at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Iseyin recently.

The senator, who doubles as Chairperson, Senate Committee on Land Transport, while speaking, declared that it is worrisome that the Ibadan-Ilorin expressway, which was first awarded in 2001, is yet to be completed.

Premium Times gathered that the Ibadan-Ilorin expressway was first awarded during the administration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001.

Mr Buhari, who represents Oyo North at the National Assembly, noted that it is sad and painful that the road, whose construction started during the regime of President Olusegun Obasanjo, remains uncompleted 19 years after it was awarded.

He added that the old Ibadan- Ilorin is not motorable.

He urged the federal government of Nigeria to ensure that the new expressway is completed in order to prevent further loss of lives on the road old road.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added that many lives have been lost to the road despite the fact that he had raised an alarm about the road.

Mr Buhari, while speaking, further maintained that he will not relent in mounting pressure on the federal government until the road is completed.

He added that his vision is deeply rooted in creating and promoting a quality representation through responsive leadership display and accessible dividends of democracy to his constituents.

He said, “I absolutely agreed with you, it is sad, it is sad that the road is still not completed. I had raised an alarm that the Ibadan-Ilorin expressway was not motorable.

“It is worrisome that the road is still not completed 19 years after.

“I remember that there was an incident, I was driving and there was an accident which involved students. 18 of them and all of them died. We were shedding tears. The following Tuesday, I moved a motion at the chamber on the issue. But, the only thing that they did was that they came and do some palliatives on the road. They promised that they will do the main express.

“But, the good news is that from Oyo now, it has reached Elega, it remained from Elega to Ogbomoso now to link Ilorin road.

“What they always tell us is that it is a fund, fund, fund. We will not relent, we will continue to harass, we will continue to put pressure on them till when the road is completed.

“I am doing this for the benefit of my constituents, there are some people who will benefit today. May be this is the only thing that they will benefit in a democracy. So, I am proud that I am doing it.

“There is no way you can satisfy your people, even with this, there is no way you can satisfy them. But, I am happy that some people will he happy today.”

Related