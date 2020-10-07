Some Nigerians on social media have criticised Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for showering N5 million and other gifts on the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba (Laycon).

Mr Abiodun also gave him a three-bedroom bungalow and an appointment as Ogun State Youth Ambassador.

The governor announced the donation on Tuesday while hosting Laycon and his team in his Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, office.

This is coming weeks after dozens of Ogun State retirees protested over non-payment of their gratuities by the government.

The retirees, under the banner of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), said retired state workers are being owed gratuities from 2014 to date, while local government retirees also owed from 2011 to date.

The state workers also recently embarked on a one-week warning strike over the refusal of the government to implement the new national minimum wage.

The state is also owing law school students their bursary.

Reacting to the appointment of Laycon on Tuesday, several youth on social media accused Mr Abiodun of misplacement of priorities.

Some also wondered why the government “cares less about some universities’ best graduating students.”

Below are some of the reactions:

Best graduating students in both OOU & TASUED got pennies, while BBN winner gets a house. Clearly sends a message about what our priorities.

One day we'll all look back at the nation we've created. The monsters we made — Debs 😉 (@TheAdebola) October 6, 2020

This is the same government that cannot fund Education and pay 30k minimum wage for workers. As a student of OOU, I pay over 140k as tuition fee. #EndASUUStrike #schoolsreopening https://t.co/Ta4eD2JPSy — Afolabi Alawode OFR (@AlawodeAfolabii) October 6, 2020

This same Governor has failed to pay Law School students their bursary entitlement. — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) October 6, 2020

Citizen, Babatunde Lateef Olasunkanmi patient at FMC Abeokuta,suffers kidney disease that required transplanting @dabiodunMFR, @OGSGOfficial

he deserve to be assisted please — Deleolusegun (@Deleolusegun2) October 6, 2020

This country is an embarrassment. If d tin no dy shame una, it's starting to shame me. U mean this same governor has the temerity to gift someone millions of naira when roads in his state re dead. Just wow — Global Mouthpiece🌣 (@DPapparazy) October 6, 2020

The Agbado,Crossing, Oke Aro, Ijoko roads condition has caused the people of the state untold hardship.The situation has crippled commuting and businesses on the road.The road has been d nightmare for everyone for years. We're appealing to @OGSGOfficial @dabiodunMFR @itsLaycon — Oluwadamilare 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 (@micky4dre) October 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I will not comment now. I will save this tweet till when the next winners of Cowbell Mathematics competition emerge and see if the Govt will remember them. — GAA (@mistergaa) October 6, 2020

Since @OGSGOfficial is in the spirit of free giving; how about you pay bursary to Law School students who have been working their bottoms off to make something of themselves? We've been pleading with you since January, how about u show an example of a good government! — Ololade_disu💕 (@SoliatDisu) October 6, 2020

Ogun portal recruitment since last year August Nothing done about it. Youths willing to work and earn genuine living are neglected and deprived While the one loitering around in a TV reality show is being applauded and rewarded We're just not serious and ready to progress yet — NPOWER TRANSITION (THEY CALL IT) (@NpowerGreats) October 6, 2020

Our Roads Are Bad, yet you gifted someone 5million. Laycon can attest to it too if he plied through Sango Ota Ogun State. Read below:

Man Calls The Attention Of Ogun State Government To Sango Ota Bad Roads By Sharing These Pictureshttps://t.co/vL0Ee0HyRi — Son of Kogi (@PoetIdris_) October 6, 2020

Our dear Governor sir, you are invariably sponsoring illicit act. Gardening some youth in one house doing rubbish and nonsense for months at the end of the day given them money for participated in pornogrphy. Please assist youth positively not negatively. Thanks — adebesin m o (@tunde2011) October 6, 2020

Misplaced priority! N5m+3bedroom bungalow to someone that just won a total of N85m.Imagine what 5m&the house monetized would do in the lives of best graduating students in Ogun state,one each in every LGA. Our Govt is really discouraging hardworking and brilliance in our schools. — Gen.Joe Agha Otuosorochi (@aghajoseph) October 6, 2020

This is another nonsense. He got 85m already. Some worked for your campaign tirelessly with no appointments. — Moshood Abiola (@De_Moshood) October 6, 2020

@dabiodunMFR I want to believe you have plans to pay law school students their bursary — Durrane 🖤 (@Oluwatosin_onas) October 6, 2020

As an indigene of Ogun State I asked the governor @dabiodunMFR if he has any plan for Ogun indigenes going to the Nigerian Law School, my governor aired me and said nothing till date. But guess who is given the hero's welcome, a house to sleep and money to spend? — Going Forward (@damiakinsanya) October 6, 2020

Misplaced priority! Tell us what you gave to the best graduating students from the state Universities and the best students from the state secondary schools? — AdekunleNourish (@adekunlenourish) October 6, 2020

We have alot of youth surfing outside there ……you are there wasting money and doing irrelevant stuff…. ambassador of youth lolzzz…youth we have to wake up….. — AKINOLU Of AKURE (@Abraham91307838) October 6, 2020

This is done for popularity. But gov do a sincere evaluation of your popularity in dstate. From sincere ppl not trumpeter it will help. It is going away. Even among party members. Ppl that really believe in you are telling before it becomes too late. Think about Edo, need d pol — seyi ajayi (@evidencebyme) October 6, 2020

Waste of money and resources. @dabiodunMFR sir, there are many Ogun state youths doing great things out there. Look for them and encourage those one. BBN added no value to us. @SulaiOdus I'm not impressed with the excellency gesture. — Oduniyi Gbenga (@OduniyiG) October 6, 2020

This is a massive joke and complete show of backwardness and relegation of our young people, sons and daughter who struggle to work hard with their academics and yet, never got recognition…

Which way Nigeria!

Which way Ogun state government — Adebayo Ayomikun (@AjifolaO) October 6, 2020

Many Ogun state graduates are jobless & needs empowerment , Our leaders eye service & misplaced priorities sha . Last year the Captain of the state’s football club was murdered by SARS , Not a word from the Governor this week about the protests & trends but he cares about BBN ? — Mayor Of Lasgidi (@Mayoroflasgidi) October 6, 2020

With all sincerity sir, we do not have a governor in Ogun state.

Roads are bad, schools are in bad shape, youth are restless because of unemployment and citizens didn't feel any impact / palliative during COVID19, yet Mr Governor is busy sharing our taxes to BBNaija winner. — Shehu Bayo (@BEEAYWHYOO) October 6, 2020

Related