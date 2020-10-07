ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ekiti State have declared a man, Omotoyinbo Samuel, wanted for allegedly masterminding the Friday robbery attack on Wema Bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Tunde Mobayo, also announced a N5 million bounty on the wanted man.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 10 armed robbers on Friday raided the bank between 3:30 p.m. and 4:10 p.m.

Shooting into the air sporadically, the robbers overpowered the police officers on duty and broke the bank’s security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite.

The police spokesperson in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, confirmed, in a statement on Saturday, that “the robbers overpowered the mobile policemen posted to the bank.” He also said there was no casualty.

In another statement on Tuesday, the police commissioner said Mr Samuel, who had earlier been declared wanted over a series of robbery attacks in Ondo and Ekiti states, masterminded the latest operation.

Mr Abutu said: “The Ekiti State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that one Omotoyinbo Samuel has again been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police.

“He is suspected to have led the gang of armed robbers who recently attacked the branch of Wema Bank in Iyin-Ekiti. His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel, but popularly called 11 in Ekiti State and Bado in Ondo State. He is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State, where the recent bank robbery incident took place.”

“He is suspected to have masterminded different bank robberies and kidnapping incidents in Ekiti and Ondo states”.

The police announced a reward of N5 million for information that leads to his arrest.

“The command implores any person with useful information that could lead to his arrest to please contact the nearest police station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.”

