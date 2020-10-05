The chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Ondo State Election Campaign Committee and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the incessant violent attacks in the state, ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

Mr Makinde gave the condemnation at the state police headquarters in Akure in Sunday evening, while lodging complaints of violent attacks perpetrated by APC thugs against PDP members in the Akure metropolis.

“We have always made our campaigns issue-based, but the APC government in this state prefers violent attacks as a form of response,” Mr Makinde informed the police commissioner.

“Ondo people are tired and our numerous supporters have continuously been subjected to unfair treatment by those who hold the reins of power in the state.

“But if they think what they did in Kogi is applicable here, they are making a mistake; because people are fully prepared for them.”

Mr Makinde called on relevant security agencies not to shirk their statutory responsibility of ensuring a peaceful, free and fair election, next Saturday.

“More still need to be done in the area of security, because APC is trying to create voters’ apathy so as to scare people away from performing their civic responsibility on the election day, which will be resisted by the masses,” said Mr Makinde.

“We have come here to intimate the Commissioner of Police with this ugly situation, and to extract assurance from him that the APC armed thugs would be silenced and that nobody will be intimidated on election day.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in turn alleged that the PDP candidate had been going along with armed thugs during his campaigns threatening and intimidating his supporters.

While speaking at the Ondo Election Debate held on Sunday, Mr Akeredolu accused the PDP of unleashing their thugs on his campaign convoy.

He ,however, noted that there were times he could not ascertain the reasons for the clashes, noting it was possible that his supporters could be overzealous some times.

He said he had warned his supporters to eschew violence, because if they died as a result, they would have died wrongfully.

His major opponent, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, also said that APC thugs burnt down his campaign truck and destroyed 14 of his campaign vehicles.

He also called on the security agencies to protect the people and provide adequate security for them.

There was a bloody clash on Sunday morning between the supporters of both parties in Akure, making it the third in a series of major clashes between the two parties since the campaigns commenced.

None of the parties had claimed responsibility, while no major arrest of the offenders had been done by the police.

