The police in Ondo State have explained how a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) occurred in the state capital, Akure, on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that supporters of the two major parties clashed again in the early hours of Sunday ahead of Saturday’s election.

The clash which was said to be a reprisal against the killing of an APC member in Oba Nla area of Akure on Saturday night left many injured.

The fight and heavy shooting along Oba Adesida Road also forced motorists off the road for their safety. Also, various vehicles belonging to the APC and PDP were reportedly vandalised in the process.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the “combat which occurred on Saturday evening led to Sunday fight as well.

“It was between two political parties and we earlier dislodged them on Saturday only for them to regroup the following morning but again, our men quickly dislodged them.

“No life lost and normalcy has returned to the area now”, he said.

Meanwhile, the two political parties involved shifted blame on the clash.

Richard Olatunde, spokesperson for the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, blamed the violent attack on the “irresponsibility of the PDP.”

He also confirmed that many supporters of the ruling party were severely injured.

In the same vein, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation spokesperson, Kayode Fasua, alleged that hoodlums brought by the APC caused the chaos.

“They have plans to disrupt the poll and they are already beating and macheting anybody with the PDP cap or logo. ”

This newspaper had reported a series of violent incidents in the state.

Some civic society organisations (CSOs) also predicted that the election may be marred by violence.

Already, the Inspector-General of police in a statement by Frank Mba, the force spokesperson, last week announced the deployment of a DOG, an AIG, and 11 commissioners of police to ensure peaceful poll.

The military also said there will be no fewer than 600 officers in the state for the poll.

