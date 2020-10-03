An 11-year-old girl, Favour Okechukwu, was allegedly gang-raped to death on Wednesday in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State, the police have said.

The incident happened when the child was sent on an errand by her mother around 3 p.m. on the day.

Her body was found in a pool of her own blood in a room at No.4, Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo.

John Okechukwu, the father of the victim, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Saturday that he is greatly saddened by the incident.

“She was sent on an errand by her mother around 3pm on Wednesday before the incident happened,” he said.

He declined to say more.

Confirming the arrest of the owner of the room where the body of the victim was found, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing.

The room belonged to one Brimcewil Tabi and is currently in detention, the police said.

“On 30/09/2020, at about 20 30hrs, one Favor Okechukwu was sent on errand by her mother to go and buy a carton of Gala for her at Olanrewaju street, Ejigbo but when Favour did not return on time, a search party was raised to look for her.

“When her father came back from work, he started looking for the girl. Later, information got to them that a girl had been raped to death at No.4, Olanrewaju street Ejigbo.

The police said on getting to the address, the body of the victim was found naked in a room, with blood flowing out of her private part.

Meanwhile, a resident of the neighbourhood, Olumide Oke, told PREMIUM TIMES that there have been several reports to the Ejigbo Police division about unlawful gatherings of touts at the address the incident happened.

“There are usually some boys that hang around that place. In fact, we have told the police to come and arrest them but you know the way the Nigerian police works. They will rather arrest me that does a legit work than arrest the boys that smoke all day.”

Mr Oke said most of the touts that gather around the house live in the neighbourhood and have fathers and landlords and it is possible the suspects are among them.

Calls for justice

A Youth group in Ejigbo community, GAJ Youth Coalition Initiative, condemned the act and demanded justice.

“The news came to us as a shock and as been reported at Ejigbo Police Station where sources said five men have been arrested, including the owner of the shack where the body was discovered.

“We call on Hon. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, Member Federal House of Representative Federal Constituency 2 and Ejigbo LCDA Chairman Hon. Monsuru Obe and every other stakeholder in the constituency in ensuring they fish out the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to book.

“We also appeal to our leaders to set up consistent programs that will address issues of rape and sexual violence in the constituency. We call for prompt policy implementations against rape by the government and security agencies,” the group said.

