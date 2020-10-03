ADVERTISEMENT

A police official and witnesses have narrated how 10 armed robbers on Friday attacked Wema bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The operation lasted between 3:30p.m. and 4:10p.m., PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Sources told our correspondent that the robbers shot sporadically into the air, overpowered the policemen on duty and broke through the bank security doors with explosives suspected to be dynamite.

A witness who was in the banking hall during the raid spoke with our correspondent under the condition of anonymity for security reasons.

“I was shocked to witness the incident. The robbers operated for about 40 minutes and no police could come to our rescue. They left with no fewer than three ‘ghana-must-go’ bags filled with money.”

Confirming the incident, the state police commissioner, Tunde Mobayo, said “the robbers overpowered the mobile policemen posted to the bank.”

He made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by the command spokesperson, Sunday Abutu.

The commissioner, who enjoined citizens not to panic, said the force had recovered “some improvised explosive device, some raps of Indian hemp, alcoholic drinks and two handsets”.

“A group of heavily armed robbers numbering 10 with one Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. GED906AA, one Acura MDX Jeep with Reg No. LSR327CD and one Toyota Camry Car with Reg No. GED106ER stormed the branch of WEMA Bank in Iyin Ekiti, overpowered the mobile policemen posted to the bank due to their large number and robbed the bank. Although, there was no casualty.

“A swift reinforcement from the police to the scene made the robbers retreat with the three vehicles. The police operatives however, gave the armed robbers a hot chase, exchanged fire with them during which they abandoned the three vehicles and took to their heels into the forest.

“The Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command which comprise the Police Mobile Force, Special Anti Robbery Squad, SAFER HIGHWAY as well as the local vigilantes led by the Divisional Police Officer are currently combing the bush for the possible arrest of the suspects,” the statement read.

Mr Mobayo urged residents to report any suspicious movement of suspected persons in their communities to the nearest police station.

