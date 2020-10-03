ADVERTISEMENT

Barely a week to the Ondo State election, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced the deployment of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police and 11 commissioners of Police to Ondo to ensure peaceful polls.

The election will be holding on October 11.

Mr Adamu deployed DIG Adeleye Oyabade in charge of Police Research and Planning, and AIG Karma Hassan of Federal Operations, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to make security arrangements for the election.

Others are 11 Commissioners of Police who will be in charge of security monitoring and evaluation.

The commissioners are Garba Umar, Habu Sani, Abiodun Alabi, Bishi Omololu, Ashafa Kunle, Akeera Yonous, Buba Sanusi, Audu Madaki, Evelyn Peterside, Sadiku Gbenga, and Abutu Yaro.

According to a statement by Frank Mba, the police spokesperson on Friday, the police will ensure “due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.”

“Officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election have also been charged by the IG to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for elections.

“He also enjoins members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the national assignment of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll”, Mr Mba said in a statement.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported violent attacks between the major contenders in the last few weeks.

