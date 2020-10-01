A retired judge, Hezekiah Solanke, has sued the Ogun State Government for the non-payment of his benefits after service.

The claimant retired from service in February 2017 at the age of 62 years.

The former judge in a suit at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Ibadan, Oyo State, named the Ogun State governor and the state’s attorney-general as defendants.

The suit is scheduled for further hearing next week.

The claimant said he was employed into the Ogun State Judiciary as a Senior Magistrate Grade 1, on February 4, 1992.

Mr Solanke said on July 1, 1996, he was promoted to the post of Chief Magistrate, and equally promoted to Chief Magistrate Grade 1, on April 23, 1998.

He said on May 17, 1999, he got promoted to the post of Chief Registrar.

The claimant further said he was appointed a judge of the Ogun State High Court with effect from October 27, 2004, and was issued with certificate of appointment to that effect.

He then retired from the service via a letter dated February 3, 2017.

Mr Solanke also said he had written a ‘distress letter’ to the 1st defendant (governor), following the nonpayment of his pension and gratuity.

‘’The claimant’s retirement from service took effect from 4th day of May, 2017. From the 4th day of May, 2017,to 31st day of May 2017, the claimant is entitled to the sum of N1,185,152,39k. The reason was that three day is out of 31 days in the month of May, 2017,” the suit read.

“That the defendants did not pay the claimant his monthly pension from 1st day of June, 2017 to 31st day of January,2018, a period of 8 months which is calculated thus; N1,312,133 .00k multiply by 8 months will amount to N10,497,064,00k,” it added.

Prayers

The retired prayed the court to issue an order directing the defendants to pay the sum of N1,185,152;39k, “and an order directing the defendants to pay the sum of N10,497,064.00k owed him as pension for a period of eight months from 1st June to 31st January, 2018”.

He also wants “an order of court directing the defendants to pay the sum of N500,000 being the responsibility allowance deducted from the claimant’s pension monthly from 1st February 2018 till the time judgment is delivered”.

“An order of the court directing the defendants to pay the sum of N150,395;00 being his accommodation allowance deducted from the claimant’s monthly pension from December 2018 till the time judgment is delivered.

“An order of court directing the defendants to pay the sum of N5, 414,220.00 being furniture allowance for a period of four years. An order of court directing the defendants to pay the sum of N47, 236,788.00 being the claimant’s gratuity due to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sum of N15, 000.000 as general damages for failure to pay his pension for a period of eight months from 1st day of June 2017 to 31st day of January, 2018 without any justification and his gratuity (3) years after his retirement.”

Related