The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said the suspension of the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 others remains, despite the intervention of the national headquarters of the party.

The stance of the state chapter of the party was disclosed, on Wednesday, by its publicity secretary, Ade Ajayi.

The party had announced the indefinite suspension of Mr Ojudu and 10 others for their alleged disobedience of a directive by the National Executive Council to withdraw suits filed against the party.

The others are Ayo Ajibade, Oyetunde Ojo, Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Wole Oluyede, Olusoga Owoeye, Dele Afolabi and Toyin Oluwasola

Following their suspension, Mr Ojudu’s group retaliated by announcing the suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi for alleged anti-party activities.

The headquarters of the party, however, rejected the suspensions, saying it had not been notified and Mr Fayemi remains the leader of the party in Ekiti.

The heaquarters also set up a reconciliation and disciplinary team for the state chaired by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mr Ajayi said the national headquarters of the party did not instruct it to reverse the suspension of Mr Ojudu and his group members.

“It was only the suspension by the illegal body imposed on Governor Kayode Fayemi that was nullified and not the one that was carried out on Mr Ojudu and others,” he said.

“The national body said it had not received the report of the disciplinary committee set up by the authentic APC in Ekiti as at when the pronouncement was made. But as I speak with you, the national body has received the report.

“It was as a result of the disobedience to the directive of the National Executive Committee and President Muhammadu Buhari that all cases be withdrawn from courts that we set up the disciplinary committee.

“There are two different issues, they are distinct and I don’t think there is conflict between what the committees at the national and state are to do. The Jide Awe-led committee submitted its report on September 29. We are confident that the committee set up by the national body will act on its recommendations.

“Don’t forget that the aggrieved people were provided the opportunities but they refused to appear before the disciplinary and reconciliation committees set up by the party. It has always been our wish that we remain one family.”

