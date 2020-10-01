ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ondo State have arrested six persons after violent clashes on Tuesday between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the bloody clashes in Ipele and Owo towns left many persons injured and vehicles damaged.

The two parties confirmed the incidents but each accused the other of responsibility for them.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, told PREMIUM TIMES that six persons have been arrested for violent acts.

“The six arrested are the people that destroyed APC billboards and we are working hard to apprehend those that carried out the destruction of PDP billboards last week too. Since it was both parties that made allegations against each other, there is a need for proper investigation.”

Mr Ikoro urged parties to shun all forms of violence ahead of the governorship poll.

Some civil society organisations had raised concern that the election may be marred by violence.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 17 political parties have candidates in the race.

However, the major ones are the APC, PDP and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

