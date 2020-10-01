ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun State Government has cancelled the 60th Independence Day parade as part of the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tajudeen Lawal, announced this on Wednesday.

He said the state would not allow any mass gathering on the day.

“The State Government of Osun is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be without the usual fanfare and parades.

“Although it is a landmark celebration of our great country, the State Government is urging citizens to take responsibility for their safety by maintaining social distancing, wearing their face masks in public places, washing their hands regularly and generally adhering to other safety standards set by the government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The Governor and government of the State of Osun congratulates its citizens on this special occasion and wishes everyone a splendid celebration”, he said.

In a similar development, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the celebration of the anniversary in the state will be low-key, also due to COVID-19.

Mr Abiodun, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the anniversary activities earlier scheduled to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta will now hold at Arcade Ground of the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan.

“In line with COVID-19 protocols, admission to the venue will be strictly by invitation. The statement said security and other aides of invited guests will not be allowed into the premises.”

“All attendees at the function are to observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing facemasks to protect themselves and their loved ones,” the statement said.

Mr Abiodun also imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Thursday and Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Lagos State also cancelled the independence parade.

The cancellations are against the backdrop of plans by some groups to hold mass demonstrations either against alleged poor governance or for the secession of parts of Nigeria.

In the South-west, some groups are promoting the secession of the region to form the Oduduwa Republic.

