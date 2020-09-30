ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara State Government has announced October 5 as the resumption date for all public and private schools in the state.

Schools had been shut since March 23 following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 58,000 infections have so far been recorded across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. The virus has killed about 1,111 persons since February.

“With various trainings held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5,” the state’s communications commissioner, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, said on Wednesday.

Similarly, state-owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12 “or as determined by their respective governance structures.”

“COVID-19 is still with us. The government therefore urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

“The government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times. Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut,” the statement read.

Related