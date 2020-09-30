ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, ordered the cancelation of the planned independence parade and other gatherings with more than 50 people in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence on October 1st.

This was contained in a press statement released by Gbenga Omotosho, Commissioner for information on the state.

According to the statement, “Lagos State government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

“He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

”Lagos residents are encouraged not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

ALSO READ:

”Citizens are urged to continue practising physical distancing, washing of hands and the use of face masks.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur, ” the statement included.

Lagos State has been the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria since its outbreak in February this year.

Related