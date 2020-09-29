ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government has inaugurated 72 family court assessors consisting of parents, teachers and community leaders to offer honest and useful advice to presiding magistrates of the family courts.

The state’s commissioner for women affairs and social development, Funmi Efuwape, made this known, explaining that the assessors will serve for two years in the six judicial divisions of the state.

The commissioner pointed out that their selection was based on interest, exemplary conducts, strong family values and appreciable leadership style.

“Family Court Assessors have the opportunity to assist the court in dealing with matters in which they possess skill and experience, hence their selection is based on exemplary conduct, strong family values and appreciable leadership style.

‘’Though, they may not be professionally trained judicial officers, yet the State will rely heavily on their wealth of experience as parents, teachers and community leaders to offer honest and useful advice to presiding magistrates of the family court. I have no doubt that the quality of advice to be given will have a far reaching effects on the family and children affected’’, Mrs Efuwape said.

She urged them to carry out their duties with sense of responsibilities based on the confidence reposed in them, saying their contributions are directly connected to family lives.

The state’s chief judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu , in her address, charged the assessors to be discrete in their obligations, adding that the best interest and welfare of children as provided under the Child Right Law of the State are most important.

She asked them to avoid corruption, saying that the present administration would not hesitate to punish anyone found guilty.

Related