A special court for Sexual and Gender Based Violence Cases (SGBV) is to be established in Ogun State, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The special court is to handle cases of rape, defilement and other forms of sexual offense in the state

The Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, disclosed this at the conferment of merit award on the most outstanding staff, as part of activities marking the 2020/2021 Legal Year celebration, at the Judiciary Complex, Kobape, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

She said the special court will be created to fast-track the hearing of related cases in order to ensure that justice is not delayed nor denied.

“More judges shall be appointed to man these courts. We appeal for further cooperation and support from the government in this regard,” she said.

Mrs Dipeolu, who harped on diligence and hard work, said reward for good work is more work, urging members of staff to note that while hard-working staff are compensated, those who work towards bringing the state’s judiciary into disrepute will also be punished.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of awards to the most active members of staff, best magistrate of the year, most outstanding officer, integrity award, accounting officer of the year, best dressed officer, punctuality award, outstanding customary court panel of the year, among others.

