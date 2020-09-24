The kingmakers in Iwo have demanded the removal of the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi.

But the traditional ruler has dismissed the call as a conspiracy led by his rival to the throne, saying it is dead on arrival.

The kingmakers consisting of 12 chiefs in a petition to Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said Mr Akanbi is not representing the throne well.

They listed the controversial activities of the Monarch to include an alleged disrespect of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“Oba Adewale Akanbi has a penchant for fighting notable personalities within and outside Iwoland. At the moment, Oba Adewale fought Chief Abiola Ogundokun, Imran Adio, (a leading Islamic cleric) whom he removed as Otun Ajanasi. He insulted the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Orangun of Ila, and other prominent Obas in the state,” part of the petition read.

Reacting to this, the traditional ruler in a statement by his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim, said the kingmakers are only trying to distract the monarch.

“It’s a conspiracy of a detractor who has been fighting so hard to become the Oluwo of Iwo. The detractors have gone beyond many times to discredit Oba Akanbi and failed serially. The recent one was to divide the kingmakers but (it is) dead on arrival. Achievements of Oluwo endeared him to Iwo, more. You can’t run down what your children may benefit in the future,” the statement said.

“Oba Akanbi is a king of positive marks. He is a market detractors are trying to de-market. All he was alleged of are not without reason(s). His reign is prosperous, fruitful and virile to the advantage of all and sundry. Traditional system is not parliamentary. Oluwo will keep serving humanity. Nothing will discourage the good work. He loves everyone. Together we can achieve better. Detractors romancing my chiefs should continue wasting their time, Oluwo will keep lifting his subjects.”

PREMIUM TIMES in February reported that Mr Akanbi had been involved in a series of controversies since the then governor, Rauf Aregbesola, gave him a staff of office in 2016.

Upon assumption of office, the monarch had a disagreement with the former spokesperson of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Abiola Ogundokun.

Also at his 50th birthday party, Mr Akanbi confirmed that he didn’t perform some rites and rituals considered necessary for anyone who wants to become a king.

In 2018, an Imam in a viral video accused the monarch of attempting to sleep with his wife.

Mr Akanbi also tackled Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi in 2019.

This newspaper also reported how he assaulted Agboowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute in Iwo land.

Amidst all, Mr Akanbi often claims that he’s fighting for the rights of his subjects in Iwo land.

