One of the media aides of the Ondo State deputy governor and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Agboola Ajayi, has resigned his appointment.

The aide, Yemi Akintomide, disclosed that he is ready to support the second term agenda of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to his resignation letter, Mr Akintomide said the leaders of Ondo South have concluded to follow Mr Akeredolu.

“My advice for you, Excellency, is that you stay clear of Mimiko and his Covid-19 infected ZLP. Such a move will be politically suicidal. Pls, stay put in PDP even if you’re not going to take the deputy governorship slot. I believe with your steadfast and contribution to the success of the party in the governorship election, the Senate ticket will be a walk over for you.”

“It was thereafter, you sought my opinion on the workability of a ‘Third Force’. Recall too, that I bluntly advised you against it because of the time frame before the election, huge financial implications and more importantly, the involvement of former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.”

He also called on Mr Ajayi to rethink and dump his “desperate” ambition.

“For you, dear leader, you must have been ill-advised to jump the gun while others are yet to leave the dressing room. However sir, I salute your courage and resilience spirit so far, to dare the power that be and challenge your boss in the governorship race; I must confess to Your Excellency, this your bold and courageous move would be recorded to your name as a politician who changed and will continue to change many very important policies and engagements of the current administration to the betterment of the generality of our people.”

Reacting to this, Mr Ajayi, through his spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES said Mr Akintomide “has never been part of us.

“He’s free to go. He’s just forcing himself on us before now. He has never been with us,” the spokesperson told our correspondent.

