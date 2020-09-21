The police in Ondo have arrested seven suspected political thugs ahead of the October 10 governorship poll.

The individuals were arrested on Sunday in a Toyota Sienna vehicle, branded with the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the picture of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

According to the state police spokesperson, Tee- Leo Ikoro, the suspects were arrested by police with locally-made guns at Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

“Some hoodlums were truly arrested with locally made weapons at Ifon in a branded vehicle with the name of PDP. We have started our investigation.

“Hopefully, at the end of that, we will be able to tell if they are truly agents of the PDP or not”, he told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

In swift reaction to the arrest, the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, said the development was an attempt to implicate the opposition ahead of the election.

The campaign organisation spokesperson, Gbenga Akinmoyo, in a statement on Sunday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved their “assassination attempt on the PDP governorship candidate to the next scene of the unfolding drama.

“The information of the arrest of some hoodlums in the PDP branded vehicles at Ifon in Ose LG, whilst our campaign train is due to make a stop in the town, that is presently circulating on social media, is nothing but an attempt by the APC to make good its evil plans.

“While thanking the security agencies for their vigilance in averting a needless mayhem, we urge the public to remain focused and not fall for the antics of the ruling APC, who are determined to draw us into unproductive arguments that can distract us from the issues that border on the welfare of our people and failure of the APC government in addressing them.”

In the same vein, the spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Olatunde, called on police not to handle investigation into the matter with levity.

“While we commend the police authority for its gallantry efforts at arresting these hoodlums, we condemn this act in strong terms and call for more investigation into the PDP campaign activities.”

“This is coming despite several appeals for politicians to allow peace reign before, during and after the governorship election, making one to ask if the PDP and thuggery are Siamese twins”, he said in a statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected thugs loyal to Mr Jegede and Mr Akeredolu had a clash last week at Oba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government.

In the fight, eight persons were injured and several vehicles were burnt.

