The Ajia Balogun Olubadan, Adegboyega Adegoke, has announced his defection from the Peoples of Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

Mr Adegoke contested for a House of Representatives seat for Ibadan North West/ Ibadan South West district on the platform of the Accord Party (AP) in 2011.

He later joined the PDP to work for the victory of Seyi Makinde in 2019.

But on Sunday while announcing his defection, Mr Adegoke said he has consulted all his political associates, leaders and supporters across the 33 local government areas of Oyo state.

He spoke while addressing his supporters at his office at Oke Ado, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“Few days ago, there was a fake news story that I, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has decided to stay back in the PDP.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am in APC 100 per cent and will remain in the APC.

“Please disregard any rumours or fake news. Just be calm, there is no cause for alarm as victory is certain by His grace,” the politician said in short a statement to journalists about his meeting with his supporters.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 elections, Olufemi Lanlehin, also rejoined the APC.

Mr Lanlehin’s return to the APC is coming 18 months after he gave up his ambition to support Mr Makinde. He is said to be angry that Mr Makinde did not keep to the terms of the accord that drew him the support of some of his rivals for the election.

