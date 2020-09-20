ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old woman was delivered of a baby boy under Ajah bridge on Saturday evening, where she was found by the ambulance unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, the woman was “semi-destitute”, with no home or family in Lagos.

The woman, who was identified as Blessing Emmanuel, was delivered by the ambulance unit when she fell into labour.

“The ambulance team of the ‘Operation Storm’ Response Team stationed at Eti-Osa, delivered 35 year-old indigent indigene of Cross Rivers State, Ms. Blessing Emmanuel, of a live, male neonate yesterday afternoon at about 4:30PM under the Ajah Bridge.

“Blessing, a semi-destitute, with no home, nor family in Lagos, and fond of roaming around under the Ajah bridge, fell in labour and LASEMA’s ‘Operation Storm’ Response Team was the only available medical option.

“As a complete medical team with a ‘full option’ ambulance at it’s disposal, presence of LASEMA’s ‘Operation Storm’ Response Team under the Ajah bridge in Eti-osa was timely and made delivery of Ms. Blessing of a live and healthy baby boy safe and easy.

“In-line with its responsibility of saving lives, after successfully completing the task of delivering Ms Blessing of the live, male neonate at about 4:30PM yesterday afternoon, under the Bridge in record time, mother and child were taken to the Island Maternity Hospital in stable condition, for continued, expert medical care,” Mr Okunbor wrote in the statement.

He added that the mother and child are in a good condition and will receive expert care at the Island Maternity Centre.

