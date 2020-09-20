An early morning fire, on Sunday, gutted a three-storey building used as a mall, in Ogun State.

The mall, known as Olujimi Electronics, is located in Totoro area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Electronics worth millions of naira was destroyed by the fire.

An eyewitness said the fire started at about 6 a.m. from a nearby paint depot which has the inscription ‘Wall Care Paints Depot’ on its walls. The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical power surge.

The fire spread to the electronic shopping mall, after which residents contacted the Federal Fire Service. The fire service officials raced to the scene and were later supported by the team of the Ogun State Fire Service.

The assistant officer in charge of the Federal Fire Service, Adegoke Adeoye, who was at the scene of the incident, said they got a telephone call about the incident and immediately proceeded to the scene.

He said they were still battling to control the fire as of the time of filing this report, adding that, the source was still yet to be established.

He explained that information so far gathered from residents in the area lends to the suspicion that the fire started from the paint shop.

“Our assessment and observation as at now pointed to possible electricity spark, which attracted the kegs of paints inside the paint shop, causing the fire which thereafter spread to the electronics mall. We were able to retrieve some items with the support of residents,” he said.

“Safety first is our priority. We are still battling with the fire,” he said.

The Principal Fire Inspector, Sodiq Kifuli, in his reaction, said the officials came with 6,000 litres of water which was exhausted within 20 minutes.

He appealed to the state government on the need for fire hydrants at various locations, which he said will ease the water shortage in a situation like this.

He said, having exhausted the water with them, it was the state fire service, which came to their support with more water, adding that while still battling to extinguish the fire, they had used at least 25,000 litres of water.

Mr Kifuli said that no life was lost in the incident and called on residents and management of various companies to acquire fire extinguishers for their homes and offices, to be able to address fire outbreaks before they get out of hand.

At the scene, some police officers and other security officials were present to control possible looting by suspected street urchins and to maintain order.

