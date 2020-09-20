ADVERTISEMENT

The former governor of Ondo State and national leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Olusegun Mimiko, has given reasons why Agboola Ajayi, the incumbent deputy governor and the party’s governorship candidate, should be elected as the next governor in the state.

Mr Mimiko disclosed that if elected, Mr Ajayi would “restore” good governance and reform civil service for employment opportunities for residents.

The former governor said this at the flag-off of ZLP’s campaign for its candidate on Saturday in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo local government area of the state.

He encouraged voters to avoid vote-buying and violence before, during, and after the poll.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the immediate past governor advised the people of Ondo State to “stay away from vote buying and don’t be intimidated by stolen funds of the opposition. Ajayi will bring good governance and jobs.”

Speaking on his promises for the people, Mr Ajayi vowed to reduce tuition fees of the state tertiary institution from N150,000 to N50,000 and also improve the civil service system.

“We will create a civil service revolving credit scheme for civil servants who desire to build houses and buy cars. We believe this will serve as support for them.”

He promised to also carry out some infrastructural development.

“We will initiate a zero pothole project across the state and start an “Operation Restore Power in the South” in the first 100 days in office,” Mr Ajayi said.

Notable individuals at the flag-off rally include the party’s chairman, Joseph Akinlaja, three former speakers of the state House of Assembly, Bakita Bello, Taofeeq Abdulsalam and Jumoke Akindele, among other political elites.

The Ondo State governorship election will come up on October 10 with 17 political parties in the contest.

Other major contenders with Mr Ajayi are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

