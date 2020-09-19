2 candidates will be contesting for the Lagos East Senatorial bye-election slated for Oct. 31.

Femi Akinbiyi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) spokesperson in Lagos State, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He also said that eight candidates would be contesting for Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly bye-election.

“In accordance with Section 31 Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the commission in Lagos State has published the list of nominated candidates for Lagos East Senatorial by-election in the five local government areas that constitute the senatorial district.

“We have also published the list of nominated candidates for the Lagos House of Assembly Kosofe Constituency II bye-election in the six registration areas (wards) that constitute the state constituency.

“12 candidates of 12 political parties are vying for the Lagos East Senatorial seat, while eight parties are fielding candidates for the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos Assembly bye-election.

” The local government areas in the senatorial district are Somolu, Ikorodu, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe and Kosofe,” Akinbiyi said.

According to him, the list has been published in all the affected local governments and registration areas (wards) since Sept. 17, being the last day for the publication of nominated candidates for the two bye-elections.

NAN reports that in the final list signed by Bose Oriaran-Anthony, the Lagos East Senatorial District contestants include, Muyiwa Adebanjo of Action Alliance (AA), Mercy Adeoye of African Action Congress (AAC) and John Kome of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The others are Adebowale Ogunlaru of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Adetokunbo Abiru, All Progressive Congress (APC); Olusola Babatope, Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Florence Trautman, Labour Party (LP) and Adijat Lawal, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The rest are Babatunde Gbadamosi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Olakunle Adisa, National Rescue Movement (NRM); Saheed Aluko, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Taiwo Temitope, Young Progressive Party (YPP).

For the Kosofe Constituency II bye-election, the eight contestants are John Akerele of AA, Sadiq Olawale of AAC, Wasiu Saheed of APC, Adekunle Oladapo of LP, Muyideen Agoro of NNPP, Ademorin Adelaja of NRM, Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP and Mary Abojeh of ADC.

NAN reports that out of the 12 candidates contesting Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, three are females, and among the eight contestants for Kosofe constituency II bye-elections only one is a female.

The two bye-elections, slated for Oct. 31, became necessary following the demise of the two occupants of the seats at both the senate and Lagos Assembly. (NAN)

