The Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) has partnered with Akin Fadeyi foundation to launch a mobile application called ‘Flagit App’ to contain rape and cyberbully.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by ABUAD’s Dean of Students Affairs, Babatunde Wahab, the app will help to track sexual based violence, sexual offences and cyberspace criminality in general.

“The extant and existential reality of today’s world is that criminality is festering amongst our youth populace at an alarming rate and intensity. Emerging criminal tendencies and trends are noted to be enabled by advancement in ICT and a corruption-ridden larger society.

“This is why we are excited to see the confidence and speed with which Flagit rose to the occasion in support of the victims, who are now on the road to getting the needed closure and justice.”

“In partnering with the foundation, we are confident that our work/walk together would bring and bear positive results.”

“We have a lot of experience to exchange on both ends and the proposed partnership will also boost our institutions’ efforts, and strengthen our technical capabilities to combat the nefarious activities of sexual offenders and cyberspace criminals in our institution and the society at large.”

Also, Akin Fadeyi in his remark, said the initiative is an exciting development.

“Since we launched the FlagIt App as a mobile application to report corruption, we’ve been uncovering the nefarious activities of Rapists and cyberbullies in our society. This has been accompanied by such audacious impudence of trading with or threatening to expose explicit pictures of victims who attempt to resist the pressure of blackmail.

“This is another troubling element of our systemic decay as a nation which we have confronted swiftly. This partnership with the Afe Babalola University bears testimony to the traction our activities have gained and we commend the school for their unwavering commitment to working with us to stamp out gender-based violence and exploitation of Women/Girls in ABUAD and the nation as a whole.”

