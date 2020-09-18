ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Government has appealed to workers to shelve their strike over the national minimum wage and return to negotiation with it on their demands.

The chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, on Tuesday, had declared a one-week warning strike over the failure of the government to implement the new salary structure.

This followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum the workers’ union had issued to the state government on the issue.

But the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in a statement on Thursday, appealed to the organised Labour to return to the negotiation table with the government.

He said the negotiation would resolve the grey areas in the workers’ demand for improved welfare.

The official said the warning strike “is most unfortunate and a negation of civility and expected ethos that should underpin negotiations between government (particularly one that has demonstrated in many ways its commitment to staff welfare) and organised labour who are presumed partners in the task of developing the state and catering for the welfare and wellbeing of all citizens and residents.”

He also attributed the failure of the government to pay the minimum wage to the inherited outstanding personnel liabilities from the last administration.

In October 2019, the federal government and the labour unions had agreed on consequential adjustments in salaries to be implemented across all boards in line with the new minimum wage law.

As of the time of this report, only 17 of the 36 states in Nigeria are paying the new minimum wage.

