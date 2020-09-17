There were protests, on Wednesday, in Osun, Oyo and Lagos by the Joint Action Front (JAF) over the recent increment in fuel and electricity prices.

For the Osun State rally, the group gathered at Osogbo at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to call on the Federal Government to reverse the hike.

Speaking with journalists, a co-convener of the protest, Alfred Adegoke, who is a lawyer and former governorship candidate of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), said President Muhammadu Buhari should resign if reducing fuel and electricity price is difficult for him.

Another protester, Waheed Saka, disclosed that “Nigerians have never had it so bad like we are under the current administration. We are here to protest against the hike in price which is not affecting businesses”.

The protest also held at Ibadan in Oyo State. A labour leader in the state, Kayode Martins, told journalists that the federal government must bring pump price down to the previous amount and also reverse electricity tariff.

The coordinator of the protest, Ademola Aremu, a professor, noted that failure of the government to quickly yield to the cry of Nigerians will lead to nationwide protest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police disrupted the protest in Lagos.

The vice-chairperson of JAF, Achike Chude, told journalists that except the federal government stops inflicting suffering on the people as a result of its gross failure, the protest will continue to hold.

The federal government has defended the price increase, saying the government removed the subsidy on both items as it was no longer sustainable.

