Abductors of Jide Ijadare, a retired United States of America army officer, have reached out to his family and made a ransom demand of N20 million.

Mr Ijadare was kidnapped in Ekiti State on Tuesday at his palm oil factory.

He was taken around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, alongside one of his staff, at the factory located at Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area.

Another man, who is said to be a contractor with the factory, was shot dead by the assailants during the attack.

There were fears after the attack that the person killed was a corps member, but further clarifications by residents suggested otherwise.

The demand for ransom was confirmed to journalists on Wednesday by a member of the Ijadare’s family.

“Yes, they contacted one of the family members this morning (Wednesday) and made that demand,” said the family member, who would not want to be named.

“Though, the matter had been reported to the police since life was involved and they are also doing their own bit to ensure that the abductees are released on time.”

However, the police public relations officer, Ekiti command, Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded by the abductors,” he said.

“But our men are in the bush combing everywhere to ensure his release.

“The police commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, has deployed different units of police operatives to the factory and the surrounding forests.

“We are assuring the people that the abductees will be released safe and sound and in good health and we appeal to the public to give us useful information that can help our men and other local hunters we are working with.”

Mr Ijadare’s abduction came a day after a director in the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, David Jejelowo was shot dead by unknown shooters.

Mr Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Igirigiri, Odo Ado area of Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

