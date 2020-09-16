The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the resumption of tertiary institutions owned by the state government.

Mr Makinde gave this order on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Olasukanmi Olaleye.

The statement said the governor had approved September 28 as the resumption date for tertiary institutions in the state.

This is despite warnings by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COASU) that the institutions are not yet safe from COVID-19.

Mr Makinde also approved the new academic calendar for primary and secondary schools in the state.

“The resumption date for 2020/2021 academic Session for Public / Private Primary and Secondary Schools as announced by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will commence on Monday, 21st September, 2020.”

The revised Guidelines for Primary and Secondary Schools now include the followings:

“Schools will now operates morning and afternoon shifting for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as stated follows: Primary 1-3 8.00 am – 11.00 am, Primary 4 – 6 12 noon – 3.00 pm, JSSS 1 -3 8.00 am – 11.00 am, SSS 1- 3 12 noon – 3.00 am”

“It becomes mandatory for all Schools, Public and Private to constitute Covid-19 Task force to be headed by Heads of Schools with Two members of Staff”

“School Heads are advised to make temporary use of spaces like Laboratories, Libraries and examination hall as classroom where it is necessary in order to observe social distancing. Pupils / Students should be attached to Chairs and Tables as well as discouraging sharing of items.”

“In another development, the Governor has also approved the re-opening of State owned Tertiary institutions and Private Institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday 28th September, 2020 Academic Boards and Senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with Covid 19 guidelines for the reopenings of schools,” the statement read.

Related

Continue Reading