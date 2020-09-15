There was protest in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, as police attached to the Osun Joint Task Force chased a suspected internet fraudster (yahoo boy) to his death.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the suspected internet fraudster, simply identified as Remi, was pursued alongside three others, leading to an accident on Tuesday evening at an area called East bypass.

The Toyota Corolla with registration number KUJ 553 LY Abuja, conveying the internet fraudster, ran into an electric pole and the car turned over.

Eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that while Remi died on the spot, three others who were severely injured were immediately rushed to hospital.

“There is a riot ongoing in my street. Police had chased yahoo boy to deaths and the youth are protesting against them,” a witness, Fawole Isreal, told our correspondent.

Another resident told this newspaper that the police were shooting sporadically into the air to escape being mobbed by youth as of the time of this report.

“The police are currently shooting into the air to scare people away and many have already (been) injured in the process”, the witness who pleaded anonymity said.

Some youth have taken the deceased body to the entrance of the state governor’s house in Oke-fia while they also damaged the vehicle of the Nigeria police in the area.

When contacted, Yemisi Opalola, the spokesperson of the police, said: “the report is true but we are on top of the matter.”

