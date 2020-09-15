The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has summoned the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu; and 11 others to appear before a panel for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive.

Mr Ojudu has been a vocal critic of Governor Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti.

The 12 party members are to appear within 10 days before an eight-member disciplinary panel raised by the state chapter of the party for their failure to withdraw court cases instituted against the party.

Others summoned are Oyetunde Ojo, said to be an in-law to ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Wole Oluyede, Olusoga Owoeye, Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola, Ayo Ajibade and Ben Oguntuase.

This development was announced to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, by the party’s spokesperson, Sam Oluwalana, who is also a member of the disciplinary panel.

“You will recall that on 25th July, 2020, the National Executive Council headed by President Buhari passed a resolution directing members of the party to withdraw not to institute any court action and to withdraw their cases in court in order to explore the internal conflict resolution mechanisms of the party.

“The caretaker finds it worrisome that despite the directive of NEC and the subsequent steps taken by the party to ensure compliance, there have been a number of court cases by party members seeking for the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee /State Congresses in complete disregard of the directive of NEC.”

“The leadership of the party has decided to invoke the provisions of Article 21 of the party constitution against members of the party who have flouted the directive”.

He said the composition of the disciplinary committee was in line with the directive given by Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

“Let me clarify here, this is not a suspension but an invitation. We are not here to witch-hunt anybody; all those involved will be given fair hearing”, his statement read.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in an interview, Mr Ojudu said he has not received the summon.

“I have not received any summon and it is not served by mere press conference. I have been in talk with the party leadership and that has not been communicated. It is my ward that has the power to summon me. They have tried to use my ward against me but it failed. So, the summon they called is illegal.”

