A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and activist, Olorunfemi Adeyeye, has written to the visitation panel set up to investigate the leadership crisis in the school over his prolonged suspension.

Mr Adeyeye, a student of the department of building, bagged four-semester suspension from the university management for participating in the peaceful protests of April 6 and 8, 2016.

He was also accused of criticising the leadership of the institution over their inability to manage situations as “democrats” in an article titled: ‘The Senate of the University of Lagos; a Conglomeration of Academic Ignorami,’ which he published on social media platforms.

He is yet to register for his courses despite a letter of recall issued by the university management in 2018.

This paper reported his reinstatement and the invitation to face another disciplinary panel in September 2018.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt Mr Adeyeye honoured the invitation in the company of his lawyers but after a clarification session, the panel agreed that he was ‘wrongly’ invited and he could proceed with course registration.

Also, on March 14, 2019, a letter of complaint on the deactivation of his student portal despite re-admission was sent to the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Director of Academic Affairs and Centre for Information Technology and Systems (C.I.T.S).

Some letters of appeal sent to authorities to seek intervention and reviews were obtained by this paper.

Meanwhile, in a reaction from the management, former Vice-Chancellor of the school, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the delay in the process of reabsorption is because Mr Adeyeye is yet to show remorse after serving the four-semester rustication.

Letter to panel

After several failed attempts to demand his reabsorption, Mr Adeyeye, through his lawyers, wrote the visitation panel constituted by the federal government to look into the leadership crisis rocking the citadel of learning.

The sack of Mr Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor by the Wale Babalakin-led Council generated furore amongst members of the University community.

In a copy of the letter addressed to the chairman of the panel, which was seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Adeyeye’s lawyer, Omobolanle Ojibara, protested the suspension, noting that the Panel set up after the protest never recommended expulsion.

“After serving out his suspension, our Client wrote a letter on 11 June 2018 (which was erroneously dated 11 June 2017) to the University seeking his reinstatement. A copy of the letter is attached and marked Attachment B”. The University responded to our Client via its letter dated 20 September 2018, informing our Client that he has been cleared for readmission, with effect from 2nd Semester of the 2017/2018 session.

”This letter was only received 3 days to the end of the 2017/2018 academic session, and after examinations had been concluded for the 2 semesters. It only became obvious to our Client that the timing of the letter was not out of sheer inadvertence, but a design to frustrate the resumption of his studies, when he tried to register for the 2 semesters and discovered that he had been locked out of the online registration portal and deactivated,” he wrote on September 8.

Mr Ojibara stated that all the other persons rusticated alongside Mr Adeyeye have been readmitted and since graduated from the university.

He added that Mr Ogundipe’s comment on remorse is evidence that he has a personal vendetta against his client.

“It also important to reiterate that the Panel, which heard our Client never recommended his expulsion, so the act of expulsion was done without fair hearing by Professor Ogundipe and the University administration under him.”

He, however, urged the chairman to use his visit to the university to right the wrongs visited on Mr Adeyeye by Professor Ogundipe administration.

