Gunmen on Monday murdered David Jejelowo, a director in the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission.

Mr Jejelowo was reportedly killed at his residence located at Umesi street, Igirigiri area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital, early on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

Mr Abutu said the gunmen stormed Mr Jejelowo’s residence around 1:00 a.m. on Monday and shot him dead in his bedroom.

He said that the police have not been able to ascertain the intention of the assailants.

He, however, assured that investigation would reveal those behind the act and their intentions.

“I can confirm to you that the man named David Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Umesi street , Odo Ado area of Ado Ekiti early this morning (Monday) by assailants,” he said.

“He was killed in his room by assailants whose intention we have not been able to establish as of now.

“We are investigating and our investigation will reveal whether it was a case of assassination or robbery.

“We are assuring the public that the perpetrators shall be arrested and punished for their sins.”

Mr Abutu added that the corpse of Mr Jejelowo had been deposited in the mortuary of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The police spokesperson urged the public to oblige the police with information that can help the police in checkmating killings and other crimes in the state.

Ekiti has been a hotbed of violent crimes including kidnapping and armed robbery since the beginning of the year.

In April, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, with others, was kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The kidnappers also shot one person during the incident.

Although Mr Olabode and other victims regained their freedom, there is no report of the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

