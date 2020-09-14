No fewer than 18 Nigerian professors from different areas of specialisations and institutions have indicated interest to succeed the incumbent Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Monday that Mr Olayinka’s tenure will come to an end on November 30.

His successor is expected to assume office on December 1 and serve for the next five years.

It was, however, gathered that 18 academics from various fields and institutions have expressed interest to be the vice-chancellor of the 72-year-old university.

The University of Ibadan, which is the oldest university in Nigeria, was established in 1948.

Director of Public Communication, University of Ibadan, Tunji Oladejo, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, confirmed that 18 academics have expressed interest to succeed the incumbent.

He said “18 amply qualified professors of international repute make up the list of applicants for the post of the VC this year.”

He said 11 of the 18 applicants are from the university, three are from the University of Ilorin, one from Obafemi Awolowo University, one from University of Port Harcourt, one from Federal University of Technology, Akure while one is from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

The 11 candidates who are currently lecturers at the University of Ibadan are; Kayode Adebowale (Department of Chemistry) Adeyinka Aderinto (Department of Sociology), Olusegun Ademowo (College of Medicine), Olatunde Farombi (Department of Biochemistry), Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa (Department of Surgery) and Temitope Alonge (Department of Orthopaedics and Trauma).

Others are Ta-hatu Hamzat (Department of Physiotherapy), Dele Layiwola (Institute of African Studies) Clement Kolawole (Dept of Arts and Social Science Edu), Babatunde Salako (Dept of Medicine) and Aderemi Raji-Oyelade (Dept of English).

The three candidates who are currently lecturers at University of Ilorin are Babatunde Adeleke (Department of Statistics), Raheem Lawal (Department of Arts Education) and Hassan Saliu (Department of Political Science).

The rest are; Femi Mimiko (Department of International relations, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife), Hakeem Fawehinmi (Department of Anatomy, University of Port Harcourt), Razaq Kalilu (Department of Fine and Applied Arts, LAUTECH) and Kayode Onifade (Department of Microbiology, (FUTA).

