No life was lost in Monday morning’s accident in which a train rammed into a commercial bus in Oshodi, Lagos, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to the governor, said all the passengers in the bus were successfully evacuated after the accident.

The Volkswagen bus, with registration number GGE 972 GE, veered into a moving train while trying to cross the rail track at PWD inward Oshodi and collided with a scheduled commuter train, Mr Akosile said in a Twitter update.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt. The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life,” Mr Akosile tweeted.

Mr Akosile said casualties have been provided with on-site medical care and discharged, while the wreckage of the bus has been safely removed.

He charged members of the public and drivers of commuter buses to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays.

