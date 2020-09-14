The police in Lagos State have arrested six suspects over the killing of one Kayode Olorunroba in Alagbado area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday, said the deceased was shot dead on Thursday at at AVID Sharwama spot in No 3, Werewere Street, Alagbado.

“The incident occurred on 11/09/2020 at about 9.30 p.m. when the deceased had an altercation at the spot with another customer, who is now at large.

“After the shooting, Kayode’s friend and witness, one Okikiola Kazeem, ‘m’, who had earlier called him (Kayode) to join him at the Sharwama spot, refused to report the incident to the police, but rather took the deceased to a herbalist in Ogun State where they extracted the pellets.

“He later took Kayode to his brother’s house at Ipaja Area, Lagos State, where he gave up the ghost,” the police said.

Mr Adejobi, a superintendent of police, said officers were mobilised to hunt for the suspects linked to the killing and six of them were arrested.

The arrested suspects are: Chimezie Amaechi; the owner of the Sharwama Spot, Okikiola Kazeem; the deceased’s friend and suspect, Olayinka Oyedokun; the Manager of AVID bar, Femi Victor, Taiwo Morokola, and Omole Wasiu.

“These suspects are giving useful information that can assist the police in the investigation,” Mr Adejobi said.

Given the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the case has been taken to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for discreet investigation, the police spokesperson said.

Related