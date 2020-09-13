The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested two herdsmen, Abu Adamu and Muhammadu Aliyu, for alleged armed robbery and rape.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement, said the arrest of the suspects followed a distress call received by the police at Ewekoro divisional headquarters at about 1 a.m.

The complaint was that armed men suspected to be herdsmen invaded a farm settlement at Afowowa Gbelu village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state where they allegedly attacked a family living on the farm settlement.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects allegedly ransacked the house of one Aminat Okeshola, dispossessed the family of N140,000 after which they took a 16-year-old daughter of the family to a cassava plantation where they raped her.

“On the strength of the distress call, policemen from Ewekoro division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the entire area and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects who were hiding in the nearby bush on sighting the policemen, while the third one escaped. The two arrested suspects were immediately identified by the victims,” he stated.

Mr Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the herdsmen often passed through the farm settlement with their cattle before that day’s incident.

The state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang. He also ordered a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Related