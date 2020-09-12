Following the closure of tertiary institutions to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ekiti State University (EKSU) has matriculated its newly admitted students online for the 2019/2020 session.

Over 8,000 fresh students were matriculated after taking their studentship oath from their respective homes on Friday.

Speaking during the programme, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Edward Olanipekun, said COVID-19 made the matriculation unique.

He said that having succeeded in holding the matriculation online, the institution will also adopt e-learning.

Mr Olanipekun explained that the school is planning a new 1000-seater capacity Computer-Based Test Centre when school resumes fully after the pandemic.

He congratulated the students, saying they had become bonafide students of the institution.

One of the matriculated students, Favour Olonade, a student of English Language, told PREMIUM TIMES that she felt happy being matriculated after a long wait.

“If not for COVID-19, we would have been matriculated long ago and even completed a semester. But all things being equal, I’m glad it eventually took place and we can now focus on our studies when school resume,” she said.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) coordinator in Ekiti state, Akeem Abdulhamid, also congratulated the students in his address.

In May, Osun State University also held a similar matriculation ceremony for its newly admitted students.

While students are clamouring to return to schools, lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have warned the Federal Government against reopening, saying such decision will put lives of students and teachers at risk.

