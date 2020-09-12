The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man, Asogba Dansu, for killing his 60-year-old aunty, Iyabo Dansu, over her alleged involvement in witchcraft.

Mr Dansu, who was arrested on Friday, allegedly perpetrated the act on August 22.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday, the suspect admitted killing his aunt.

“The suspect was arrested following a report by two children of the deceased who reported at Ipokia divisional headquarters that they received information on the 22nd of August 2020 about the demise of their mother who is not known to be suffering from any illness.”

After the deceased was buried, the children claimed they got information from neighbours that Mr Dansu – who is a nephew to the deceased, was seen in her house shortly before the woman was declared dead.

“This rose the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual which will expose the killer. On hearing about the intention of the community to go spiritual about the death, the suspect, Dansu Asogba came out and confessed being the one responsible for the woman’s death,” the Police statement partly read.

“Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia division, Adebayo Hakeem asked his detectives to (go to) the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On interrogation, he admitted killing the deceased but claimed that he did so because of his belief that the deceased was witch responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife.”

“He confessed further that it was an iron rod he used to hit the woman on the neck which resulted to her death,” police said.

“The state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.”

Mr Oyeyemi also said the CP expressed concern over the ignorance of the suspect as he warned citizens against taking laws into their hands.

