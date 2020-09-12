The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has claimed that the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, can only win re-election if the October 10 governorship poll is rigged.

Mr Secondus disclosed this on Saturday at the official campaign flag-off for its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, ahead of the election.

The campaign took place at M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park, in Akure, the state capital. There were hundreds of supporters from the 18 different local government areas of the state at the rally.

While addressing the supporters, Mr Secondus noted that he is certain that the opposition, PDP, would emerge victorious at the upcoming poll.

He, however, admonished the supporters of Mr Jegede not allow the ruling party ‘rig’ the poll.

“Do not vote for APC, do not allow APC to rig the election. If APC rigs this election, they will face the wrath. The only thing Akeredolu is relying upon is to rig the election because he has not performed.”

“Make sure you vote out the government that has turned Ondo State to a family business, let Buhari know that the only thing left for him is to conduct free and fair elections in Edo and Ondo States”, he advised.

In his message, Mr Jegede promised to transform the state for good if elected.

“There would be a new face of Ondo State after I have been sworn in February 2021, there would be a reduction in school fees, there would be a reduction in hospital bills, there would be jobs for the youths, our economy will grow, vote for the PDP on October 10, 2020”.

Notable personnel at the campaign were Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Osun former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; a former governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, among others.

It would be recalled that Mr Jegede earlier contested for the same office in 2016 under the umbrella of the same party but he came second. He is again contesting with 16 other candidates from different political parties.

Mr Jegede major challengers are Mr Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mr Akeredolu spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages seeking reaction to Mr Secondus’ claim as of the time of filing this report.

