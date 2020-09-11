The Lagos State Police Command on Friday released the selection examination centre particularly for Lagos State indigenes, who applied for recruitment into the Regular Course 8 Intake into the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant superintendent of police, in a statement in Lagos, said the selection examination scheduled for Thursday, September 17, will hold at designated centres across the country.

The ongoing recruitment exercise is for applicants who had completed their physical and credential screening, which ended on September 6 at the Police College, Ikeja.

Mr Adejobi said that the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in Lagos Centre: JKK House, 229, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju.

“Candidates are advised to check the list for the centre they have been assigned to,” he said.

The command’s spokesperson advised candidates to be punctual and observe all COVID-19 protocols religiously as a violation of any of the protocols will not be tolerated.

“The Commissioner of Police (Lagos State), Hakeem Odumosu, urged applicants to be law-abiding and desist from any form of examination malpractice before, during, and after the examination.

“The police boss extends his best wishes to all candidates sitting the examination,” Mr Adejobi said.

