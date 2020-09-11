As part of the efforts to curb the security challenges in southwest Nigeria, the Ekiti State government has screened no fewer than 2,593 applicants for Operation Amotekun.

The applicants were screened by police among other security operatives.

This was disclosed to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, by the Corps Commander, Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), Joe Komolafe, a retired general of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday.

Having completed the screening, Mr Komolafe said the agency’s governing board would ensure that selection of candidates is transparent and non-partisan.

He also noted that the agency would ensure that only candidates with ‘clean hands’ would be given the opportunity to serve in the security outfits.

Mr Komolafe emphasised that the aim of the security operatives is to curtail kidnapping, armed robbery, and all forms of criminalities in the state.

All successful candidates will proceed for medical tests and training after selection.

Six state governors in the South-west region of Nigeria on January 9 launched operation Amotekun.

Despite the controversy it triggered initially, the governors and the Federal government later agreed that the new initiative will be done in partnership with the police to deal with crime-related challenges.

Amotekun has started operation in Osun while Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti recently completed screening. Two states- Lagos and Osun- are yet to screen interested members.

