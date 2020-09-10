A truck laden with granite on Thursday crushed a Toyota Camry along Lekki-Epe Expressway after a brake failure, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has disclosed.

One person died from the accident while another was injured.

The incident occurred at Alasia Bus Stop, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

In a statement, Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the LASEMA, said the truck crushed the car driver to death while another male occupant was injured.

The deceased driver is yet to be identified by the agency.

“Preliminary has it that on getting to the incident scene, a Toyota Camry salon car with registration number KSF-920FF was found accidented.

“Further investigations revealed that the car was run into by a granite laden tipper truck with registration number ENU-576ZZ (Enugu) as a result of brake failure.

“The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collision and died instantly. He was extricated from the vehicle by an expert team of the LASEMA Response Squad.

“Another victim who suffered leg injuries was rescued alive and administered first aid by the LASEMA Paramedics Team,” LASEMA said.

It said, “the vehicles were recovered off the road through the combined efforts of The LASEMA Response Team, FRSC, LASTMA, LNSC and the Nigerian Police Force worked together to ensure a swift recovery”.

