The Chairman, Oyo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps, Kunle Togun, said that 47,000 job seekers have applied to work with the agency.

Mr Togun, a retired officer of the Nigerian army, made this statement in Ibadan on Wednesday.

He said that the 47, 000 candidates are jostling for only 2,000 slots in the state.

Mr Togun, while speaking during the screening and verification exercise that commenced on Wednesday across the state, disclosed that a background check on criminal records of the applicants will also be done.

“Over 47,000 persons applied, while we are to take 2,000 for now. Graduates, school certificate holders and those that do not have any educational background applied.

“We asked them questions on what operations they had done in the past. We want to know if they are experienced and active, what role they played in their various groups. We’ll also check to know if they have had criminal records.

“Some gave incoherent information about where they came from; some did not give facts about the local government areas they claim to hail from.”

He noted that the screening, which began on Wednesday, will span till Monday, September 21 for applicants from Ibadan main city and less city.

He added that this will be followed by the screening of applicants from Ibarapa zone from September 22nd to 24th.

Premium Times gathered that the creation of Amotekun corps in the six South-Western states was necessitated by the security challenges facing the region.

The six South-Western states are Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos and Ekiti.

Our correspondent recalls that Governors from the six states had earlier agreed to set up a joint security outfit to be known as Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) code-named Amotekun.

Amotekun, according to them, will complement the efforts of the existing security agencies in the six states.

In January this year, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state hosted his colleagues and other prominent Yoruba leaders and traditional rulers to launch the Amotekun corps in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

